State’s unemployment numbers up in April; still lower than national rate

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The unemployment rate in Massachusetts went up to 3.9 percent in April from 3.6 percent in March, while the unemployment rate remains lower than the national rate at 4.4 percent.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development on Thursday, 3,900 jobs were added in April. Job gains in professional, scientific, business services, education and health services, trade, transportation, manufacturing and other services led to the increase.

The state has added about 58,600 jobs since April 2016. The labor force has increased by 33,000 from 3,661,200 in March as 21,200 more residents were employed and 11,800 more were unemployed.

“These job gains, coupled with large increases to the labor force and a low unemployment rate, are signs of a strong economy in the Commonwealth,” Ronald L. Walker II, Labor and Workforce Development Secretary said.

The number of people unemployed in the state dropped one-tenth of a percent from 4 percent in April 2016. There were 300 more unemployed persons over the year compared to April 2016.