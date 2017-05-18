Springfield police investigating report of shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  Springfield police have been called to the area of Oak Grove Avenue and Burr Street.

Springfield Police Sgt. Jeff Martucci told 22News police were called to the area for a report of shots fired.

When our 22News crews got there, they saw an ambulance leaving the area.

Springfield police have two locations taped off. Burr Street is closed off to drivers.

