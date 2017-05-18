Suspect quickly arrested after Springfield shooting

Suspect will be arraigned in Springfield District Court Thursday

By Published: Updated:
Edgardo Fernandez, 30, of Pendleton Avenue. Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing charges of possession of cocaine, substance offence and carrying a firearm without a permit among others, after police were alerted by a “Shotspotter” activation in the Leyfred Terrace area, Wednesday night.

Sergeant John Delaney told 22News Edgardo Fernandez, 30, of Pendleton Avenue was spotted by police driving away after the shooting in a black Acura around 11:45 p.m.

Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Officer Matthew Staples and Ricardo Rivera Flores were in the area and called for backup after pulling the car over. Delaney says the suspect refused to exit his vehicle at first after several commands by the officers, but he later cooperated.

Delaney says that the two officers found a 9mm semi-automatic hand gun with 12 rounds in the 15 round clip in the middle of the seats. Police also allegedly found a bag of cocaine.

Fernandez’s additional charges include discharging a firearm with 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm with 3 prior violent and drug offenses and carrying a large capacity loading device. He will be arraigned on Thursday in the Springfield District Court.

