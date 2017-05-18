Spring Book Extravaganza! Thousands of books being donated to area schools

Books are from various publishers

Sy Becker Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts schools are about to receive thousands of donated books.

There are more than 15,000 books, many still in boxes in the Chicopee school building where they’re stored.

It’s all part of the sixth annual Spring Book Extravaganza put on by the Amherst-based nonprofit literary organization, “Reader-to-Reader.”

Reader-to-reader received books from various publishers. On Monday, representatives from dozens of school departments will come to Chicopee and load up whatever books they need.

