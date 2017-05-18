Robert DeLeo says no rush on marijuana regulations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo, delivered the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council’s keynote address Thursday afternoon.

Speaker DeLeo told 22News that the legislature is committed to honoring the vote to legalized recreational use of marijuana, but he said they won’t rush it, “I think that we, as a legislature, also have an obligation to make sure there are rules, regulations relative to how it’s going to be sold, to be taxed.”

Massachusetts is on track to issue licenses and begin sales of recreational pot on July 1st, 2018.