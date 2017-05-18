Retired Chicopee Police Chief Edmund Dowd has died

Served as chief from 1983 to 1990

By Published:
Photos of retired Chief Edmund Dowd, courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who led Chicopee’s police department through most of the 1980’s has died.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that retired Police Chief Edmund Dowd died Wednesday morning surrounded by members of his family. Dowd had served as chief of the Chicopee Police Department from 1983 to 1990. He had begun his service with the department as a patrolman back in 1957.

Calling hours for Dowd will be held on Friday evening from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Grise Funeral Home on Springfield Street.

