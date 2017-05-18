Record broken as temperatures go into the 90s

Former record of 88 degrees was set on this date in 1989

By and Published: Updated:
Temperatures as of 11:00 A.M. on May 18, 2017.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We have broken a record! Thursday’s official temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base reached 90 degrees shortly after 11 Thursday morning, breaking the old record for May 18 of 88 degrees, which was set back in 1989.

We’re not stopping at 90, either. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says that temperatures are likely to go into the mid-90s during the afternoon hours, and may even hit 98 degrees!

Here are some fun facts about the last time we hit these temperatures over the last few years:

  • Last time reaching at least 95º: August 12, 2016
  • Last Time Reaching at least 96º: July 22, 2016
  • Last Time Reaching at least 97º (July 19, 2013)
  • Last Time Reaching at least 98º (July 17, 2012)
  • Last time in the triple digits: 101º (July 22, 2011)

Also, while it is unseasonably hot Thursday, we did see temperatures in the 90s twice last year!

