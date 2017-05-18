Possibility of strong to severe storms Thursday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are expecting record heat for Thursday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, but when the sun goes down, our risk for thunderstorms goes up.

There is a possibility of some strong storms Thursday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed northern Berkshire County and a small area of northwestern Franklin County under a “slight risk” for severe thunderstorms Thursday night.

Most of the Pioneer Valley, as well as southern and central Berkshire County, are under a “marginal risk” for severe weather, which is less serious than a slight risk.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says that damaging winds would be the primary risk from any storms that would develop.

