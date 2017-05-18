Possibility of strong to severe storms Thursday night

Northern Berkshire, northwestern Franklin County under "slight risk"

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are expecting record heat for Thursday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, but when the sun goes down, our risk for thunderstorms goes up.

There is a possibility of some strong storms Thursday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed northern Berkshire County and a small area of northwestern Franklin County under a “slight risk” for severe thunderstorms Thursday night.

Most of the Pioneer Valley, as well as southern and central Berkshire County, are under a “marginal risk” for severe weather, which is less serious than a slight risk.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says that damaging winds would be the primary risk from any storms that would develop.

Be sure to stay with 22News and WWLP.com throughout the day and the evening for the latest updates on our potential for severe weather.

