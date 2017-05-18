Police warn of street closures during Run Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The city’s police department wants people to be aware of the closure of Elm Street Saturday, as well as the corresponding traffic plan, during the Run Westfield 5K Race.

The race will happen Saturday May 20, and police gave notice of the closure of Elm Street from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. During that time, there are other street closures, no parking areas and modified traffic routes along the race course, which goes from Westfield State University on Western Avenue east to Elm Street.

Additionally, from 12:50 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., there are several other road closures to be aware of. Here are the closures:

Western Avenue, from Bates Road to Court Street, will be closed, in addition to all intersecting side streets.

Court Street westbound, from Elm Street to Western Avenue.

Court Street eastbound and westbound, will be closed from Mill Street to Western Avenue.

In regards to bans on parking:

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., there will be no parking on Elm Street, from Franklin Street to School Street.

From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be no parking on Elm Street in front of the library and on the Court Street side.

Western Ave & Elm Street Map