Pet of the Week: Coco the guinea pig

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Coco, a 3-year-old guinea pig. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Coco and about other events going on at Dakin.

Name: Coco

Breed: Guinea pig

Age: 3 years old

Gender: Male

Color: Brown

Background

Coco is a really adorable guinea pig who is best friends with S’Mores, his guinea pig pal and cage mate. They want to go home together. You’ll find them very friendly and like all guinea pigs, they’ll want to enjoy a little time outside their cage every day (in a guinea pig-safe room, of course) to scamper around. Like most guinea pigs, Coco and S’Mores love leafy greens, blueberries, apples and hay, which is a huge part of their diet.

Guinea pig facts/tips:

-Guinea pigs are known for their vocalizations. They often squeak with delight when their favorite humans enter the room

-They rarely bite, but can nip if mishandled or fear a threatening animal

-Once your pig is used to you (and being handled), you can let him play in a small room for daily exercise. Be sure to remove electrical wires and other hazards that he might chew on

-Be sure to remove soiled bedding, droppings and stale food from the cage daily

-Guinea pigs can be litter box trained!

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/35145765

News/Other Events

Guinea Pig-a-Palooza!

On Tuesday, Dakin received 59 guinea pigs from a person who was raising them in their home. The pigs were well cared for and weren’t neglected, but their person felt overwhelmed and decided to seek help from rescue officials. So, now’s the time to welcome one of these adorable pets into your home. Guinea pigs are surprisingly interactive, they form a bond with their people and are a very enjoyable addition to any family!

Dogs & Toddlers FREE Workshop – Sunday, May 21 from 1-3pm at Dakin Humane Society in Springfield

Babies become mobile quickly and toddlerhood is a whole new adventure! Many dogs become uncomfortable with these rapid changes and increased movements of the baby. Be proactive and plan ahead for success for both the baby and family dog. Dog Aware™ parents also adjust management and activities to match each stage for both dog and baby. Together we can build lasting bonds based on trust, respect and mutual comfort. This seminar will also share information about what to consider when encountering dogs with your toddler while out and about. Everything you will learn in our Dogs & Toddlers seminar will be valuable with all dogs your family encounters. Registration for this free workshop is required. Please sign up here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dogs-toddlers-workshop-free-tickets-33318049182

