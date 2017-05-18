Passengers view proposed ban on electronics aboard planes as necessary inconvenience

Related Coverage US prepares to ban laptops on flights from Europe

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – New intelligence suggests there could be an increased threat to our safety while flying.

European leaders and American citizens want to know what that threat is that has prompted U.S. leaders to propose more restrictions aboard international flights.

“If it’s a true threat, yes, but if it’s more theater, then I don’t think it really does any good,” said Mark Sudikoff, who was flying out of Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

At a meeting in Brussels, U.S. leaders proposed a ban on laptops and tablets in carry-on luggage aboard flights from Europe. If enacted, we’d have no choice but to comply, but travelers told 22News it certainly would be an inconvenience.

“I see a lot of people on planes with iPads, laptops doing work. I go with my phone. That might be next. It’s inconvenient for sure, but you got to do what you do to keep the people safe,” Sudikoff said.

This proposal comes after reports that ISIS could hide bombs in personal electronic devices. ISIS has used explosives on a plane over Somalia, and a Russian jet over Egypt.

The U.S. has already banned electronics in carry-on luggage on flights from ten countries in the Middle East and Africa. Those electronics must be placed in checked luggage, which undergo better screening.

Some passengers questioned if that would lead to more valuables getting lost in the shuffle. 22News asked travelers if that would be a problem for them. “Not for me. I mean I have it on here right now, but that wouldn’t bother me one way or another. Safety first,” said Brian Donovan, who was flying from Connecticut.

More than 400 flights arrive in the U.S. from Europe each day, impacting hundreds of thousands of passengers.