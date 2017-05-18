Missing Pittsfield man’s body found in state forest

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a missing man was found off a hiking trail in October Mountain State Forest Wednesday.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, the remains of Matthew J. Gottung, 33, of Pittsfield, were discovered about 50 yards off the Switchback Trail.

Gottung’s vehicle had been found near that area two days earlier.

According to the DA’s office, Gottung is not believed to have been the victim of a crime.

A variety of agencies were involved in the search for Gottung, including the Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue, and the police and fire departments from Lee and Lenox.