Missing Pittsfield man’s body found in state forest

Matthew J. Gottung not believed to have been the victim of a crime

By Published:

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a missing man was found off a hiking trail in October Mountain State Forest Wednesday.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, the remains of Matthew J. Gottung, 33, of Pittsfield, were discovered about 50 yards off the Switchback Trail.

Gottung’s vehicle had been found near that area two days earlier.

According to the DA’s office, Gottung is not believed to have been the victim of a crime.

A variety of agencies were involved in the search for Gottung, including the Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue, and the police and fire departments from Lee and Lenox.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s