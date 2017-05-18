Memorial Day travel to hit 12-year high

(NBC News) Millions of Americans are set begin their summer adventures this Memorial Day weekend, and according to AAA, they’re also ready to open their wallets.

Travel and transportation costs are all on the rise this year, as are the number of people planning vacations.

“We are projecting that 39 million Americans will be traveling this holiday and that is one million more than we saw last year,” says AAA’s Tamara Johnson.

Of those millions, 88 percent will drive. Airports will also be busy, as nearly 3 million vacation travelers take to the skies.

