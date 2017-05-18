Memorial Day travel to hit 12-year high

NBC's Sarah Dallof Published:
The number of people traveling for Memorial Day is expected to hit a 12-year high this year.

(NBC News) Millions of Americans are set begin their summer adventures this Memorial Day weekend, and according to AAA, they’re also ready to open their wallets.

Travel and transportation costs are all on the rise this year, as are the number of people planning vacations.

“We are projecting that 39 million Americans will be traveling this holiday and that is one million more than we saw last year,” says AAA’s Tamara Johnson.

Of those millions, 88 percent will drive. Airports will also be busy, as nearly 3 million vacation travelers take to the skies.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2rrZAo3

Memorial Day begins “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s