Massachusetts man gets life term in fatal barroom beating

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of punching and stomping a man to death in an unprovoked barroom attack has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Patriot Ledger reports that 44-year-old Paul Fahey was sentenced Thursday in Norfolk Superior Court, two days after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the March 2015 death of Keith Boudreau. He will be eligible for parole in 15 years.

Prosecutors say Fahey punched the 42-year-old Boudreau in a now-closed Quincy sports bar, and when he was on the ground, stomped on the victim’s head while wearing a heavy work boot. Boudreau, a father of two, died days later at the hospital.

Witnesses say the pair never exchanged words.

Fahey’s attorney said his client felt threatened by Boudreau and acted in self-defense.