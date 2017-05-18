Massachusetts man gets life term in fatal barroom beating

Witnesses say the pair never exchanged words

Associated Press Published: Updated:

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of punching and stomping a man to death in an unprovoked barroom attack has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Patriot Ledger reports that 44-year-old Paul Fahey was sentenced Thursday in Norfolk Superior Court, two days after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the March 2015 death of Keith Boudreau. He will be eligible for parole in 15 years.

Prosecutors say Fahey punched the 42-year-old Boudreau in a now-closed Quincy sports bar, and when he was on the ground, stomped on the victim’s head while wearing a heavy work boot. Boudreau, a father of two, died days later at the hospital.

Witnesses say the pair never exchanged words.

Fahey’s attorney said his client felt threatened by Boudreau and acted in self-defense.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s