Man injured after hammock pulled down chimney in Amherst

Concrete bricks came down on victim

Associated Press Published:

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts fire chief says a college-age man is “extremely lucky” he wasn’t more seriously injured when a roof-top hammock rigged to the chimney collapsed.

Amherst Chief Walter “Tim” Nelson says the man was taken to the hospital after concrete cinder blocks from the chimney fell on him just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. The man’s name was not made public.

Nelson says one end of the hammock was attached to the home’s chimney and the other end was attached to a fire escape.

The chief says as many as three or four people were sitting on the hammock when it came down.

He stressed that chimneys are not designed to take lateral stress. He says the hammock was up for a while and may have weakened the chimney.

