How hot is your car?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday’s record-breaking heat has triggered an important reminder from animal lovers. 22News found out how hot it can get in your car, and how quickly. If it’s 90 degrees outside, the inside of your car can reach up to 109 degrees in just 10 minutes. Ninety-five degrees can turn into 144 degrees.

And it’s not just pets.

The warning also applies to children, the elderly and the disabled. You don’t want to leave living things locked inside the car, for a quick trip to the supermarket. Don’t think cracking your window makes it okay.

It can still be like an oven inside your car. For pets, it’s especially important considering their fur. Lee Chambers of the Dakin Humane Society told 22News what you can do if you find an animal in distress.

“You can take the plate number of the car. If there are maybe one or two stores that the person may be in, dash in there and talk to the manager and see if the license plate can be paged over their system,” Chambers said. “If that’s not feasible you can call the non-emergency police number.”

The Massachusetts Good Samaritan Law may legally protect you from taking action like breaking a window to save the victim of a crime. But it’s recommended you take reasonable steps like calling police and trying to find the owner before you take action.