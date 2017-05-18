Games and Lanes site is completed; redevelopment company looking for buyer

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Games and Lanes site is finally completed and up for sale for redevelopment.

A letter addressed to Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen from the Site Redevelopment Technologies, says the land now meets the state’s Department of Environmental Protection’s regulations.

SRT, who purchased the property, are debating whether to renovate the current building or demolish and rebuild it. According to the letter sent to 22News, a Survey and Work Plan to demolish the building is in works, in case they are unable to land a buyer.

According to the letter, the completed site cost more and took longer than expected. It shows a report of completed activities at the site since 1989.

The report shows 28 years of multiple cleanup activities and proves the property can be of productive use. It doesn’t include an Activity and Use Limitation at the site which leaves it open for other use in the future.

Due to its current conditions, the property will require minimal review during redevelopment. Two properties closed from Games and Lanes required ALU due to other issues and contaminant contributions.