Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter looking to raise $2 million for new facility

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter needs to raise $2 million in donations to build a new shelter.

The new facility would be built on property behind the Montague Police and Fire Station off of Turnpike Road. The town would lease that piece of land to the shelter.

There’s limited space at the current shelter on Sandy Lane, which can only hold about eight dogs at a time.

“People have called and said, ‘I can’t take care of the dog any longer, can you take the dog for me?’ and because our shelter is completely full, we have had to turn them away. There is just no other place to put the dogs,” Kathy Dwyer said.

Dwyer told 22News they’ll be able to care for twice as many dogs in the new shelter, which would come with a dog medical care area and training room.

Dwyer said they’re hoping it will only take two to three years to reach their fundraising goal.