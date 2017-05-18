First Look at Life Sentence

(CW) – Life Sentence is coming soon to The CW Springfield!

About Life Sentence:

Stella has spent the last eight years living like she was dying (because she was). But when she finds out that her cancer has been cured, she is suddenly forced to face the long-term consequences of the “live in the moment” decisions she made. With a real future suddenly in front of her, Stella’s cinematic life snaps into reality, and instead of living like she’s dying, she will have to learn to live like she’s living, and help her family and friends do the same.

