House, car damaged in Easthampton fire

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A passerby helped prevent a bad situation from getting even worse during a fire at a house in Easthampton Thursday morning, the city’s fire chief says.

Chief David Mottor told 22News that a fire that started in a car spread to the main part of the house at 49 Oliver Street Thursday morning. A landscaper who was driving by saw the fire, and was able to move a camper trailer containing propane tanks that was parked nearby.

Mottor said that if the trailer had burst into flames, firefighters would have had to focus on putting that out first, instead of the house.

The extreme heat, coupled with the heavy gear firefighters have to wear, made Thursday morning’s effort particularly difficult. Mottor said that they had to call in help from the Northampton and Holyoke Fire Departments to relieve Easthampton firefighters. A rest area was set up underneath a nearby tree for firefighters to re-hydrate, and EMTs were there to check firefighters’ blood pressure.

One person was home at the time of the fire, but was not hurt.

Mottor said that the state fire marshal’s office will assist them in determining the cause of the fire.

Oliver Street is closed between Evans Street and Park Hill Road while firefighters continue working.