Dr. Phil – “‘My husband is romancing women online and being catfished'”

Jerry claims Kristine is physically abusive and put him in a chokehold

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Kristine says she wants her estranged husband Jerry to stop sending money to “random” women he meets online.

She claims he is depleting their finances and that now they may lose their family home.

Jerry claims Kristine is physically abusive and that she once put him in a chokehold when she found texts on his phone from another woman.

Kristine says she feels she has done everything she can do to save her marriage and that after learning that Jerry has “blown all of his money” on women who she claims are catfishing and scamming him, she has completely lost her trust.

