Choosing, maintaining your air conditioning units

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts hit record high temperatures the last two days, forcing anyone who has one, to crank their air conditioning.

As we move into the warmer months, you’ll want to think about cooling your home. A fan uses less energy, but it won’t really do the job when it’s hot and humid.

For many of us, window AC units and central air systems provide the most relief.

Air conditioning units have been selling fast at Rocky’s Ace hardware in Agawam. If you’re planning to purchase one, there are a few things you need to know first.

“It all depends of the size of the rooms, how many rooms you’re trying to cool off, so it would be dependent on that,” Joe Ovelheiro said. “An average 5000 BTUs probably does a 10×15 area, 12×15 area.”

BTU stands for British Thermal Unit, which is the standard for measuring energy output. If your AC hasn’t be on in awhile, you’ll either want to change or clean your filter, depending on the system.

To preserve the life of your air conditioning unit, as well as your central air system, Rocky’s Hardware Store in Agawam recommends you change your air conditioning filter every 2-3 years, based on usage. And for your central air filters, they recommend you changed those every 30-90 days, based on the type of filter you buy.

If you’re forgetful, there’s a place on your filter’s box, to remind you of the last time you changed your filter.