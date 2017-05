CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The 3rd Annual 5K Walk/Run Fundraiser for the Kathryn Mauke Memorial Scholarship Fund is coming up on May 21st and Jennifer Mauke and Courtney Boron shared more.

Celebrate Kate 5K

May 21st

Registration opens at 8:30am, Race begins at 10:30am

Ashley Reservoir, Holyoke

celebratekate.com