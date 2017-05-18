Caterpillars cancelled recess at Brimfield Elementary

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The gypsy moth caterpillar infestation prevented Brimfield Elementary School children from playing outside Thursday.

Parents told 22News that the principal kept the children inside for their own protection. Parents are troubled by the way caterpillars have been effecting the children.

“Creepy, they’re everywhere! The kids can’t go outside to play- it’s just not been fun,” said Kristen Contois of Brimfield. Contois said that one of her daughters has a rash from the caterpillars, and believes the principal made a wise decision.

Brimfield and neighboring Holland became infested with gypsy moth caterpillars last week.

These gypsy moth caterpillars can stop reproducing any second now #gypsymothinfestation — Cyndi J (@Run_Cyndirella) May 17, 2017

Spring is not rebirth. It's itchy eyes and resisting the urge to burn down your entire gypsy moth infested town while sneezing endlessly. — Jenna Rosado (@jennro2018) May 8, 2017

Everything is so green after all the rains we have had #nature #weather hope the gypsy moth caterpillars don't eat… https://t.co/lt73BXb6Zo pic.twitter.com/rnzyL9kVlM — Lisa 🐥🐦🐤 (@Lisapatb) May 7, 2017

