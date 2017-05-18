Brand new Wilbraham police station opened

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police officially took the wraps off their brand new police station. Police Chief Roger Tucker told 22News the building has been in the works for the past 3 years.

Tucker said some of the biggest improvements are the surveillance cameras and interview rooms. Their old building had one interview room with nine functions, while their new building has four interview rooms.

“It increased our functionality as a police department. It gives us an opportunity to do things that we were kind of restricted space wise in the other building,” Tucker told 22News.

Their new building also has next generation 911, which gives dispatchers the exact location of 911 callers, regardless of whether they are on a landline or a cellphone.