Bikers “Storm the State House” in support of road safety legislation

The bills are currently under review and have yet to be approved

BOSTON (WWLP) – Bikers fired up their engines for the Massachusetts Motorcycle Association’s annual “Storm the State House” lobby day. They called on lawmakers to support legislation that keeps them safe on the road.

One bill would implement extra penalties for drivers that hit motorcyclists who have the right-of-way, accidents that often prove deadly for bikers.

The state has a Motorcyclist Safety Fund, and one western Massachusetts biker told 22News he wants that money to help pay for rider education courses, which could possibly save the lives of young riders.

Middlefield motorcyclist Joe Kearns told 22News, “People who have taken the course, they end up being in many fewer accidents. It makes you much more aware of your surroundings and it also, ultimately, makes you much safer.”

The bills are currently under review and have yet to be approved. But bikers told 22News they’ll be back to the State House to fight for these safety measures.

