$1M Powerball winner from Florida claims prize in Massachusetts

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts State Lottery, this is the third $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts this year.

Francis Rudeen of Englewood, FL claimed his prize Monday from the drawing held May 13th. Rudeen was visiting Massachusetts for a family wedding.

Rudeen bought his ticket at Burlington Mobil, 173 Bedford St. in Burlington with his change after he bought gas and coffee the day after the wedding. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

In order to win $1 million, you must match the first five numbers in the winning combination, though you need to get the sixth number- the Powerball- to win the jackpot. The current jackpot is now at $68 million. The next drawing is on Saturday night.