Women in early 30s having more babies

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time, American women in their early 30s are having more babies than younger moms.

Health experts say the shift is happening for 2 reasons: Moms are waiting longer to have kids, and there’s a drop in the rate of teen births.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the shift happened last year. For more than 3 decades, women in their 20s had the highest birth rates. Now, the birth rate is higher for women ages 30 to 34. It’s about 103 births per 100-thousand women in that age bracket.

One mother told 22News why she waited to have her first child at 37-years old. “Definitely becoming more stable in my career and finding the right person I wanted to have a family with were the big factors,” said Kara Soifer of Easthampton.

Soifer told 22News she never felt pressured to have children at a young age.

Meanwhile, the teen birth rate continued to drop last year. The CDC says the average age for a woman to have a baby was 28.