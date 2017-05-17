Wilbraham property owner fined nearly $30,000 for environmental violations

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilbraham property owner has been fined nearly $30,000 for failing to address multiple environmental violations at a mill complex on Cottage Avenue.

According to a release sent to 22News from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, Boston-based Wilbraham Land and Development, LLC, was fined $29,960 for the violations identified at the 176 Cottage Avenue property last fall.

MassDEP conducted inspections of the mill complex last October and November in response to anonymous complaints about asbestos-containing materials at the property. MassDEP said inspections confirmed violations of state asbestos regulations, which included improperly covered thermal system insulation, pieces of insulation on the boiler room floor, and improper storage of asbestos-containing materials.

MassDEP says containers of unknown liquids, potentially hazardous waste, piles of solid debris, and a leaking oil supply line were also found during the inspection.

An order was issued in December for Wilbraham Land and Development to correct the violations, but according to MassDEP, only limited actions were taken to fulfill the order. The penalty fine was issued by MassDEP after Wilbraham Land and Development failed to attend a scheduled enforcement conference to discuss the violations and come up with a schedule to address them.

“MassDEP has made numerous attempts to assist Wilbraham Land and Development in complying with Massachusetts environmental regulations,” said Michael Gorski, director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office in Springfield. “It is regrettable the that failure to work cooperatively to address the necessary cleanup of the former mill complex has resulted in the assessment of this penalty. This could have been avoided.”