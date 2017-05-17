Wilbraham police offering safe online exchange location

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham residents have a new, safe place to exchange items purchased online.

The Wilbraham Police have set-up an Internet purchase exchange location outside their new police station on Boston Road. The area is under video surveillance, which helps provide peace-of-mind to people who are buying or selling items.

Wilbraham Police Captain Timothy Kane told 22News that an added benefit to the location is that it provides a safe place to pull over and do business on your smart phone, rather than doing so while driving.

“You never know who you’re going to meet to buy or sell something. It gives them the comfort the person shows up, they’re probably a legit person, and if there’s a problem, you’ve got their face, the license plates and then we can follow up on that,” said Police Captain Kane.

Wilbraham police plan on holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new station on Thursday morning, with a public open house from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday.