What to think about before turning on your AC

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Most people put their air conditioning on Tuesday, and will leave it on for the next couple of days. Indeed, with temperatures a good 20 degrees above average, AC units will be blasting.

If your air conditioner is not working properly, try cleaning it first. Your AC unit has probably been off for nearly six months, and needs a good spring cleaning.

Make sure it is unplugged, and remove the grille and filter. You can take the dust and dirt right off.

With air conditioners running for the first time, and running all day, 22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware to find out how to save a few extra dollars over the next couple of days.

“I would say try and keep it on consistently, that way, it is not always kicking-on to waste more electricity,” manager Joe Ovelheiro said.

If you are looking to buy a new AC unit this season, it’s important to know you’re buying the right kind for your home. Know the measurements of the room before buying the unit.