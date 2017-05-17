Westfield Fireworks For Freedom date set

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The City of Westfield will be sponsoring a fireworks event on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the South Middle School fields (30 West Silver Street). Festivities will begin at 6:30 pm with fireworks presented by Atlas Pyrovision of Jaffrey, NH at dusk. Rain date is Sunday, July 2.

Due to the success of last year’s event, the location will remain the same. South Middle School provided a convenient and easily accessible location. More details of the event will follow as soon as they are available.

