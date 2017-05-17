Vigil for missing college student from Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass (WPRI) – A massive search continues for a missing college student.

Tuesday night, the community gathered for a vigil, sending prayers for 20-year old Michael Doherty’s safe return home.

He was last seen at a party in Franklin early Sunday morning. He had less than a mile to walk home, but never made it there.

Search crews have found the shirt and sneakers he was wearing that night.

On Tuesday, additional manpower was brought in to help comb the area.

Hundreds of people flooded the Franklin town common, wearing blue to honor Doherty, a Franklin High School Graduate and current junior at Duke University.

“Michael just had an infectious smile. He lit up the room. He’s a great kid.” said Maria Cole.

Friends say Doherty was a mechanical engineering major. He had just got back home for summer break a few days prior.

Investigators say Doherty was wearing a blue t-shirt with a Nike logo, black pants, and sneakers.

Franklin Detectives have interviewed dozens of people who were at the party that Doherty attended.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 508-528-1212.

Massive search underway for missing 20-year-old in Massachusetts