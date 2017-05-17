Traffic to shift on I-91S in Springfield; Temporary closures scheduled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More changes are coming to the traffic flow in the heart of Springfield.

Traffic at the I-91 and 1-291 interchange is scheduled to be shifted onto the new deck of the raised portion of the highway beginning Thursday night.

To make the shift happen, there will be some closures between 9:00 p.m. Thursday and 5:00 a.m. Friday. Temporary Exit 7-6 in downtown Springfield will be closed if you are heading south. Exit 1A on I-291 West is also scheduled to close overnight Thursday in preparation for the traffic shift.

The following detours will be in place:

To continue to I-91 South : Take Temporary Exit 7-6 and merge onto West Columbus Avenue. Continue south onto East Columbus Avenue through the rail underpass. Bear right onto West Columbus Avenue behind the I-91 North Garage. Continue onto Hall of Fame Avenue for about 1 ½ miles, past the Basketball Hall of Fame. Continue straight at the Main Street intersection. Follow signs to merge left onto I-91 South (towards Hartford, CT).

: Take Temporary Exit 7-6 and merge onto West Columbus Avenue. Continue south onto East Columbus Avenue through the rail underpass. Bear right onto West Columbus Avenue behind the I-91 North Garage. Continue onto Hall of Fame Avenue for about 1 ½ miles, past the Basketball Hall of Fame. Continue straight at the Main Street intersection. Follow signs to merge left onto I-91 South (towards Hartford, CT). For downtown destinations from I-91 South : Take Temporary Exit 7-6 and merge onto West Columbus Avenue. Follow the normal detour signage to destinations in the downtown area.

: Take Temporary Exit 7-6 and merge onto West Columbus Avenue. Follow the normal detour signage to destinations in the downtown area. To reach I-91 South from I-291 West/Route 20 West: Take Exit 2B on I-291 West and follow signs for Dwight Street. Turn left on Dwight Street, then turn right on State Street. Turn left on West Columbus Avenue/Hall of Fame Avenue, and bear left after crossing Union Street, to merge onto I-91 South.

Drivers told 22News the constant construction has forced them to avoid the highway altogether.

“I work mostly in Springfield, in downtown and different areas, and I kind of more stick to Route 5,” Edgar Vaskanyan said. “So, I don’t get out much on I-91. I’m just trying to avoid it as much as possible.”

During the same time, the ramp to I-91 South at Union Street will be closed for paving. Traffic will be directed to use the following detour route:

For traffic on Hall of Fame Avenue heading towards I-91 South: Continue on Hall of Fame Avenue past the Basketball Hall of Fame. Continue straight at the Main Street intersection. Follow signs to merge left onto I-91 South (towards Hartford, CT).