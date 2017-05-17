Tips for Saving on Summer Vacation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) We all need a break once in a while – be it from work, school, or just the stressors of life in general. Just because we need a break, however, doesn’t mean we have to break the bank. We’re joined by Todd Christian to talk about money saving that we can use on our next vacation.
Getting There & Getting Around
- Try different flight tools such as Skyscanner.
- Consider driving to your destination
- Open a credit card that allows you to compile points towards flights & lodging.
- Consider Uber instead of renting a car.
Lodging
- Use a travel Agent the service is free.
- Hotel tonight Phone app.
- VRBO-vacation rentals by owner & Air BnB
Food
- Plan out your meals in advance
- Pack a snack
- Go to the local grocery store
- Eat breakfast in your room
Tickets & More
- Purchase your tickets at AAA for a discount
- Pre-Purchase Souvenirs
- Start a savings account for your vacation
- Loose change jar
- Plan, Plan, Plan