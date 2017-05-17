Tips for Saving on Summer Vacation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) We all need a break once in a while – be it from work, school, or just the stressors of life in general. Just because we need a break, however, doesn’t mean we have to break the bank. We’re joined by Todd Christian to talk about money saving that we can use on our next vacation.

Getting There & Getting Around

Try different flight tools such as Skyscanner.

Consider driving to your destination

Open a credit card that allows you to compile points towards flights & lodging.

Consider Uber instead of renting a car.

Lodging

Use a travel Agent the service is free.

Hotel tonight Phone app.

VRBO-vacation rentals by owner & Air BnB

Food

Plan out your meals in advance

Pack a snack

Go to the local grocery store

Eat breakfast in your room

Tickets & More

Purchase your tickets at AAA for a discount

Pre-Purchase Souvenirs

Start a savings account for your vacation

Loose change jar

Plan, Plan, Plan