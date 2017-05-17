Tips for Saving on Summer Vacation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  We all need a break once in a while – be it from work, school, or just the stressors of life in general. Just because we need a break, however, doesn’t mean we have to break the bank. We’re joined by Todd Christian to talk about money saving that we can use on our next vacation.

 

Getting There & Getting Around

  • Try different flight tools such as Skyscanner.
  • Consider driving to your destination
  • Open a credit card that allows you to compile points towards flights & lodging.
  • Consider Uber instead of renting a car.

Lodging

  • Use a travel Agent the service is free.
  • Hotel tonight Phone app.
  • VRBO-vacation rentals by owner & Air BnB

Food

  • Plan out your meals in advance
  • Pack a snack
  • Go to the local grocery store
  • Eat breakfast in your room

Tickets & More

  • Purchase your tickets at AAA for a discount
  • Pre-Purchase Souvenirs
  • Start a savings account for your vacation
  • Loose change jar
  • Plan, Plan, Plan

 

