State reviewing online lottery sales

Tashanea Whitlow Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State bills allowing players the option to buy lottery products online have been pending for years.

State officials are now reviewing whether or not online lottery sales would hurt small businesses.

22News went to Springfield’s Buckey Brothers smoke shop, where the business depends on lottery sale revenue.

The owner David Glantz told 22News, his business wouldn’t be affected, “I have my regular customers. I have my core players. They’re going to come in regardless, snow, rain, blizzard. They’re going to come and play the lottery.”

A recent poll found 80% of people polled are against creating online lottery games, saying too much could go wrong.

However, the state treasurer said moving lottery products online is a way to modernize the game.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s