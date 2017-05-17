State reviewing online lottery sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State bills allowing players the option to buy lottery products online have been pending for years.

State officials are now reviewing whether or not online lottery sales would hurt small businesses.

22News went to Springfield’s Buckey Brothers smoke shop, where the business depends on lottery sale revenue.

The owner David Glantz told 22News, his business wouldn’t be affected, “I have my regular customers. I have my core players. They’re going to come in regardless, snow, rain, blizzard. They’re going to come and play the lottery.”

A recent poll found 80% of people polled are against creating online lottery games, saying too much could go wrong.

However, the state treasurer said moving lottery products online is a way to modernize the game.