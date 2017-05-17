Springfield police remember fallen officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department held their annual police memorial ceremony Wednesday as part of National Police Week.

The memorial honors the lives of Springfield police officers killed in the line of duty. Friends, family members, and fellow officers gathered outside of Springfield police headquarters for speeches and the presenting of a wreath at the officers memorial.

Karen Levesque’s brother, Officer Kevin Ambrose, was killed in the line of duty, dealing with a domestic dispute five years ago. Her youngest brother, Sergeant Martin Ambrose, serves on the Springfield Force.

As families gathered Wednesday, they remembered their loved ones not just for the way they died, but for the way they lived.

Levesque said “Kevin? Oh hilarious. He was funny. He would make you laugh on your worst, worst day”.

She said for the families of police officers, there is always fear. Saying “You pray every day they come home”.

Governor Charlie Baker has proposed harsher penalties for people who assault police officers. Hoping to help protect the men and women who devote their lives to protecting us.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri said “There is a human side to the person inside the uniform. They’re brothers they’re sisters they’re mothers they’re you’re neighbors. There has to be a deterrent. The people who would do us harm have to know there are tremendous sanctions awaiting them”.

Under Governor Baker’s bill, assaulting a police officer would become a felony if it causes serious bodily harm.

