Springfield animal shelter to benefit from June fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fundraisers are preparing to help Springfield’s Thomas J. O’Connor animal shelter.

Karen Nadeau of the American Medical Response ambulance service told 22News, the first responders will hold a day-long fundraiser near the animal shelter on Cottage Street on June 1st.

That’s welcome news for Shelter Director Pan Peebles, who told 22News, “Some of the things we need are not very glamorous. An animal shelter goes through an awful lot of paper towels, a standard roll of paper towels. We go through so many.”

Peebles said fundraisers in the past have helped support the animal shelter’s non-profit budget, while still meeting the needs of the animals they care for.