Special Olympics holding league championship in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time, Special Olympics are holding their league championship in the Pioneer Valley.

Dozens of High School athletes from around western Massachusetts gathered at Holyoke High School for the unified track and field event.

Athletes with and without disabilities received a round of applause from family, friends, and supporters as they marched onto the field.

Jose Perez, a Holyoke high school senior, told 22News anyone is capable of greatness, “No matter what disability you have, it just shows that anyone can do anything. It doesn’t just have to be a person without a disability.”

The Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for more than 12-thousand disabled and able-bodied athletes across the state.