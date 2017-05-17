Rider hurt in blazing motorcycle crash in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle burst into flames after colliding with a pickup truck on Franklin Street in Westfield Wednesday night.

Don Podolski sent 22News two remarkable photos of the flaming motorcycle using our “reportit” feature.

Westfield Police Lt. Michael Ugolik told 22News the motorcycle rider was conscious when he was taken to the hospital after the 5:18 p.m. collision.

“His injuries were not serious. He’ll be okay,” Ugolik said. “He did not suffer any burns.”

The accident took place in front of 71 Franklin Street, which is also Route 20. A small section of Franklin Street was closed to traffic for a time while firefighters extinguished the flames, and towed the bike away.

Lt Ugolik said the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the pickup truck as the truck turned left onto Franklin Street from Madison Street.

“It must have leaked gasoline and caught fire after the crash,” Ugolik said. The Motorcycle rider was a Westfield resident in his early 40s according to Lt. Ugolik. The pickup truck driver is a man in his late 40s, and lives in Russell.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, and and was able to drive away.