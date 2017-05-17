Presidential support aircraft landed at Westover Air Reserve Base

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An aircraft assigned to the Presidential Airlift Group has landed at Westover Air Reserve Base.

Westover Public Affairs told 22News the Boeing-737 is assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing out of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, and is a presidential support aircraft.

President Donald Trump was not on the plane, but is in neighboring Connecticut, where he is scheduled to speak at the Coast Guard Academy’s commencement ceremony in New London.

For security reasons, the duration of the presidential aircraft’s stay at Westover, as well as its take-off time, is not releasable information.