Presidential support aircraft landed at Westover Air Reserve Base

President Trump was not on plane

By Published:
westover air reserve base control tower
This WWLP file image shows the control tower at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An aircraft assigned to the Presidential Airlift Group has landed at Westover Air Reserve Base.

Westover Public Affairs told 22News the Boeing-737 is assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing out of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, and is a presidential support aircraft.

President Donald Trump was not on the plane, but is in neighboring Connecticut, where he is scheduled to speak at the Coast Guard Academy’s commencement ceremony in New London.

President Trump speaking at U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation

For security reasons, the duration of the presidential aircraft’s stay at Westover, as well as its take-off time, is not releasable information.

 

