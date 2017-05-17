World War I weaponry found at Greenfield recycling center

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield firefighters and the State Police Bomb Squad removed two World War I era artillery shells from WTE recycling today.

Greenfield Fire Chief Robert Strahan told 22News workers found two suspicious items at the WTE Recycling Center around 9am this morning. After a few hours investigating, the Greenfield Fire Department and State Police Bomb Squad determined the items were old artillery shells that probably fell out of an old vehicle in the recycling yard.

Chief Strahan told 22News the artillery shells were taken to a remote location around 2pm so they could be safely detonated.

WTE recycling was shut down during the investigation, but are now back in operation.