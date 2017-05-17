World War I weaponry found at Greenfield recycling center

Items removed from WTE Recycling, taken to gravel pit for detonation

By Published: Updated:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield firefighters and the State Police Bomb Squad removed two World War I era artillery shells from WTE recycling today.

Greenfield Fire Chief Robert Strahan told 22News workers found two suspicious items at the WTE Recycling Center around 9am this morning. After a few hours investigating, the Greenfield Fire Department and State Police Bomb Squad determined the items were old artillery shells that probably fell out of an old vehicle in the recycling yard.

Chief Strahan told 22News the artillery shells were taken to a remote location around 2pm so they could be safely detonated.

WTE recycling was shut down during the investigation, but are now back in operation.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s