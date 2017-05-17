Patriots safety Devin McCourty visited students in Monson

The two-time Super Bowl champion visited students at Granite Valley Middle School Wednesday morning

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in Monson were surprised by a special visitor Wednesday, who also happens to be a Super Bowl champ.

Granite Valley Middle School students won the ‘DMac Gives Back’ challenge, in which they were asked to raise money to purchase milk to be donated to local food banks. The grand prize? A visit from New England Patriots Devin McCourty.

The football star spoke to students about the importance of giving back to the community and fighting hunger.

McCourty told 22News students at the Granite Valley Middle School raised the most money out of more than ten schools that participated in the challenge.

“The school was able to raise the most money to get milk for the community, so it’s a great cause,” McCourty said. “I’ve been able to go to two or three different schools now because of this program, and it’s always an awesome time.”

The challenge is part of the National Dairy Council’s Fuel up to Play 60 program.

The National Dairy Council and the NFL launched the program seven years ago, to encourage students to eat healthy and be active for at least an hour a day.

