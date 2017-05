CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Communities across the globe come together to honor cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against a disease that has already taken too much in Relay for Life events. Mahsoun Choudhury, Community Manager for Relay for Life, and Patricia Gregoire, Event Lead for the Relay for Life of Ludlow, told us about events coming up in Agawam and Ludlow.

Relay for Life

May 19 – 20

School Street Park, Agawam

June 3

Ludlow High School

relayforlife.org