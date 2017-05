PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer police were recognized for the sacrifices they make every day.

In March, the Town Council voted to paint a thin blue line between the double yellow lines in front of police headquarters.

The town of Palmer say this serves as a daily reminder to express community support for local law enforcements.

In honor of National Police Week, this line was painted by Palmer DPW along Main and Skyes Streets in Thorndike.