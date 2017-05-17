Nearly $37,000 in cash, pills seized in Springfield traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after Springfield police say they found pills and nearly $37,000 in cash inside his car during a traffic stop Monday night.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, 29-year-old Angel Pizarro was stopped by officers on Pasco Road after he had traveled down a one-way street in the wrong direction. Delaney said officers also determined the car he was driving was unregistered and uninsured.

Pizarro, who Delaney says was recently arrested for trafficking in cocaine, was allegedly acting nervous and suspicious while speaking with officers. Springfield Police Dog Hades was called in and alerted officers to Percocet and oxycodone pills inside the car, as well as $36,874 in cash.

Pizarro is being charged with possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, number plate violation, driving the wrong-way on a one-way, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and a red light violation.