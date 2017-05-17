Motorcyclists raising money for Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization and area bikers are committed to helping veterans living at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

There are 31 new electronic beds at the Soldiers Home, thanks to the fundraising efforts of Victory 4 Veterans.

“We can use the beds where they can assist the veterans getting out of bed. We just won’t have to crank the bed at night; they would make noise and wake up the other veterans who are trying to sleep,” Soldiers Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh said.

The group will be holding their sixth-annual charity motorcycle run on Saturday. More than 1,000 riders are expected to participate, and they are hoping to raise thousands of dollars on behalf of those served by the Soldiers’ Home.

“It makes Victory 4 Veterans feel very good. It’s a community effort to raise these funds and distribute them to the Soldiers Home to be used for quality-of-life purposes,” Rick Rivet of Victory 4 Veterans said.

The bikers will leave the Soldiers Home on their fundraising mission just before noon on Saturday. They plan to visit at least half a dozen Western Massachusetts communities.