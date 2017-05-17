Massive MGM Springfield sign in the works

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Arguably the most important part of MGM’s Springfield casino is being built right now. MGM says they are on track to open next year and 22News got a look at the beginnings of their sign.

Once they are open, it will be the job of the sign to attract customers. Built on the facade of MGM’s parking garage, the tall sign structure will be visible from the highway. Representatives from MGM told 22News they won’t be revealing many details on the specifics of the sign until their grand opening.

People told 22News they think the casino is so talked about, a sign might not be necessary.

“I’m pretty sure everybody within 100 or 200 miles already knows about the casino. It might help putting them to the exact location but I don’t think it’s going to do much to drive the people who are like, oh there’s a casino I didn’t know about. I really don’t think it’s necessary,” Mike Lengieza of Chicopee said.

MGM also told 22News they’ll be meeting with the state gaming commission at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on May 25, to update them on all their design plans.

The sign on the parking garage replaces MGM’s original plan of a sign on the glass hotel tower that was removed from the design plan.

Related: