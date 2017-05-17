Large police presence on Pine Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Pine Street in Holyoke is closed due to an incident involving local and state police. The closure stretches from Essex to Cabot Street.

Several police officers and state troopers have surrounded a home on Pine Street since at least 2:00 Wednesday morning.

Police haven’t released any information on the situation, but 22News saw people being directed out of the home as officers set up a perimeter.

Holyoke Police have not been able to comment on the situation, but state police told 22News a negotiator and the state police Special Tactical Operations Team, or STOP, have been called in to assist Holyoke Police with the situation.

