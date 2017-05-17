Final snow and ice removal funds approved for Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – City Council welcomed in spring Tuesday night by approving $790,361.38 in funds for the Department of Public Works snow and ice removal costs. The amount will come from the city’s “free cash count” account.

Mayor Richard Kos referred to the budget as a “moving target” as winter weather changes yearly. The city budgets $100,000 for snow and ice removal each year and then funds the remaining deficit in the spring, once the final cost is calculated.

According to a release sent to 22News from the Mayor’s office, this year’s final cost summed up to be $890,361.38, with salt costing $466,523.07, private plowing contracts at $250,901.42, and $157,283.29 in DPW overtime, among other expenses.

The final snow and ice removal costs for fiscal year 2016 was $466,511.06 and $1.2 million for 2015.

The DPW moved to just salt for treating roads from sand which needs to be picked up and disposed of once the snow melts.